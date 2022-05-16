🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to Mean Girls at the Fisher Theatre June 7-19!

DETROIT – WDIV Insiders can enter to win four tickets to see Mean Girls at the Detroit Fisher Theatre, running from June 7-19!

Cady Heron is a bright home-schooled student who has spent most of her life in Africa with her parents. Now back in the US, she’s sent to the local high school to learn to play with others. Turns out, it might be her biggest challenge yet. Coupled with learning what normal school is like, she must navigate the twisting social whirl that surrounds her. When she finds herself the target of the infamous Plastics, led by wolf in sheep’s clothing Regina George, Cady decides with her new friends Janis and Damien that it’s time to put a stop to their dictatorship. As Cady’s plan sees her growing ever more popular and catching the eye of a certain boy, her revenge seems less and less important. Can Cady rediscover herself and bring down the Plastics, or will she be seduced by their world and lost to the Mathletes forever? It might be a classic high-school conundrum but we guarantee you won’t mind seeing how this one plays out.

