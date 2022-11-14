🔒 Enter to win 4 tickets to ‘Tina Turner Musical’ at Detroit Opera House December 6-18!

WDIV Insiders can win four tickets to see “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical” at the Detroit Opera House!

This musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Use the form below to enter to win: