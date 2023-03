Woody Harrelson stars in the hilarious and heartwarming story of a former minor-league basketball coach who, after a series of missteps, is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.

WDIV Insiders can enter to win two tickets to an advanced screening Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. in Metro Detroit.

Enter the giveaway below:

Watch the trailer below: