DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 24: Comedian/actor Mike Epps sets his sights on a new entertainment venue on June 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

DETROIT – We’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to get an exclusive early preview of the newest comedy club in Detroit -- along with a meet and greet with the comedian behind the operation!

Mike Epps is opening his comedy club in the city, One Mike Detroit, soon -- but before the big public opening, a soft open preview party is going down on Saturday, April 1, at 10:30 p.m.

Insiders will get a chance to taste the food of our new restaurant partner and take a picture with Mike.

