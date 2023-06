WDIV Insiders can enter to win a two-night Michigan summer getaway at a hidden cabin.

Insiders can enter to win a stay at The Getaway Thumb -- a tiny cabin nestled in the woods in Columbiaville, Michigan, about an hour from Detroit.

The expansive site offers several nature trails, which wind through towering old-growth trees, around serene wetlands, and along the river.

Enter to win below: