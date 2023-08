FILE - Fans arrive to Ford Field before and NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, in this Sept. 20, 2009, file photo. The Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic. The Lions announced Monday, July 12, 2021, the decision was made in large part because of Michigan's steady COVID-19 vaccination rate. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

