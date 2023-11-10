Enter for chance to ride Local 4′s float in America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White!

What could be better than riding down Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning?

Insiders can enter to win a family 6-pack of tickets to ride on the Local 4 float in America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White on Nov. 23 in Detroit.

It includes six seats on our float, riding all the way down Woodward Avenue, one of the very best seats you could possibly have in the parade.

The winner will also get a 55-inch NextGen TV, just in time for the holidays.

All you have to do is enter to win below -- and make sure you pick your favorite five family members or friends ahead of time!

Enter to ride the WDIV float below (not loading? click here):

Live coverage of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White starts at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning on Local 4.