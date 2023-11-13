Enter to win 4 tickets to Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical at Detroit Opera House Nov 29 - Dec 17

WDIV Insiders can enter to win four tickets to Frozen The Hit Broadway Musical at the Detroit Opera House, running Nov. 29 through Dec. 17.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and the critics rave, “It’s simply magical!”

“An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.”