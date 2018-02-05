5 winners will receive flower arrangement/bouquets "Premium Sweet Dreams"

Top Local Stories
LIVE STREAM: Larry Nassar has option to speak before final sentence
Icy morning in Metro Detroit, another 1-3 inches of snow possible by Tuesday
Metro Detroit snow totals: 5.5 inches in Wyandotte, 3 inches in Farmington Hills
Michigan bill would expand state's bottle deposit law to include almost all beverages
John Skelton speaks exclusively to Local 4 about disappearance of 3 young sons more than 7 years ago
New podcast focuses on case of missing Skelton brothers in Michigan
In Philly, party after Super Bowl win turns into looting, vandalism
Man shot inside AMC Star theater in Clinton Township
Trump steps up war on FBI; Dems have own memo plan
Dustin Lynch to headline 2018 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City
Joe Briden to speak in Ann Arbor tonight
Windsor couple finds worms in their feet after beach vacation
