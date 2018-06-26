Top Local Stories
Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 26, 2018
Local 4 News at Noon
SE Michigan weather: Rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday night
Weather
How the world's most expensive record made it back home to Detroit
Uniquely Detroit
WATCH: Full 2018 Ford Fireworks on Detroit River
Fireworks
CNN
Supreme Court upholds travel ban
Politics
Poisonous brown recluse spider found in 10 Michigan counties: What to know
Michigan
Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com
3 boys charged with sexually assaulting 2 younger boys in Michigan garage
News
Man to be arraigned in Flat Rock double murder; grandparents' bodies were found by boy
News
Unplug & Unwind with Escaping Pavements' Americana Folk & Bluegrass Sound
In The D
Contests
America's Got Talent Front of the Line Pass Contest
Upload A 60 Second or Less Video Of Your Talent And You Could Win A Front Of The Line Pass To America's Got Talent Auditions In Detroit!
