Derby for Kids 2018

Warren woman wakes up to find armed robber wearing ski mask inside her home
Royal Oak family says dog was taken from backyard, killed by coyote
Metro Detroit woman says eyebrow 'microblading' nightmare left her in hospital for 3 days
Olympia announces $200M District Detroit development spanning 6 projects
State of Michigan's oversight of Detroit finances ends 5 years after bankruptcy filing
17-year-old Dearborn resident killed in single-car crash
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures feel like summer for next 2 days
Mother speaks about Michigan boy's 8 minutes trapped underwater at resort pool
7 new restaurants to debut at Detroit's Greektown this May
Local 4 News at 4 -- April 30, 2018