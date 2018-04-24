Contests

Derby for Kids 2018 Contest

DERBY FOR KIDS – Tickets Available Now!

DATE: Saturday, May 5, 2018
TIME: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
LOCATION: Country Club of Detroit - 220 Country Club Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

Entertainment by Alexander Zonjic and Friends

Cocktails – signature Mint Juleps & Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

Strolling Food Stations and Desserts.

Proceeds benefits Pediatric Cancer Programs

To purchase tickets visit:  chmfoundation.org/derbyforkids