Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rainy night ahead
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy
Hear from Michigan high school student attacked by goose on golf course
Can Help Me Hank rescue residents from a landlord nightmare? -- watch Local 4 today at 5 and 6
Toronto van attack: Suspect faces 10 counts of murder, 13 counts of attempted murder
Traffic snarled on northbound I-75 at Rochester after gravel hauler crash
Rochester Hills man accused of firing shotgun at teen asking for directions appears in court
Exel Taylor bound over on charges in 3-year-old Detroit girl's shooting
It's official: Malfunctioning traffic signals must be treated as 4-way stop in Michigan
Derby for Kids 2018 Contest
DERBY FOR KIDS –
Tickets Available Now!
DATE: Saturday, May 5, 2018
TIME: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
LOCATION: Country Club of Detroit - 220 Country Club Drive, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Entertainment by Alexander Zonjic and Friends
Cocktails – signature Mint Juleps & Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo
Strolling Food Stations and Desserts.
Proceeds benefits Pediatric Cancer Programs
To purchase tickets visit: chmfoundation.org/derbyforkids
