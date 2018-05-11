Top Local Stories
LIVE: Hearing for mother's boyfriend accused of torturing, killing 4-year-old Michigan girl
Metro Detroit weather: Waves of rain today -- here's when, plus weekend forecast
Popular Detroit radio host loses everything in Westland apartment fire
Dashcam video shows wild Michigan police chase with shots fired from suspect's vehicle
Search for cold case bodies hits day 5 in Macomb Township
Fraser City Council passes controversial property tax increase that will cost taxpayers hundreds
Michigan police department's future cat officer diagnosed with feline leukemia
Michigan to now regulate CBD oil as marijuana
Jets face quick turnaround to host Vegas in Western finals
Dine in the D: Boodles
Enter to Win a $50 Gift Card to Boodles in Madison Heights!
TOP STORIES Friday, May 11, 2018
Flags being lowered in Michigan for state Superintendent Brian Whiston
Tech company ZOLLER Inc. moves headquarters to Ann Arbor
Two-headed deer discovered by Minnesota man foraging for wild mushrooms,…