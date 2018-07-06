Top Local Stories
Man injured riding on Silver Lake Sand Dunes sues Michigan jeep rental company for $7.5M
News
Video shows Detroit high school administrator slamming 14-year-old student on ground
News
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Tariffs make 1,300 products more expensive: Here are some of them
Money
Metro Detroit weather: Here's what to expect this weekend
Weather
One Michigan restaurant makes list of 'Best Fried Chicken in America'
Lifestyle
Mother of teens killed by pickup truck in Monroe County remembers children's big goals
News
Detroit Vineyards turns open space into stunning winery with urban backdrop
Uniquely Detroit
18 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Michigan Events
FBI offers $25K reward for info in 2013 hit-and-run crash that killed Michigan woman
News
Contests
Dine in the D: Bread Basket
Win a $25 Gift Card to Bread Basket in Downtown Detroit
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
Police ID body recovered from Lake Michigan off Grand Haven
Detroit doctor suspended for over-prescribing controlled substances
TOP STORIES Friday, July 6, 2018
Shutterstock/ M.Pendergrass/CNNMoney
June jobs report: US employers add 213K; unemployment rate rose to 4 percent
Michigan Lottery: Man plans to buy new home after winning $500K on…