Top Local Stories
11 invasive species to watch out for in Michigan
Michigan
Linh Pham/Getty Images
Thai cave rescue operation suspended after four more boys freed
International
5-year-old Michigan boy struck, killed by Jimmy John's delivery driver
News
Attention Michigan voters: Monday, July 9 is last day to register for primary
Michigan Elections
2 Michigan spots named among best hot dog joints in America
Michigan Eats
SE Michigan weather: Temps in upper 80s, low 90s on Monday
Michigan Weather
Teenage boy shot and killed in Pontiac early Monday morning
News
New Jersey mother survives crash that killed husband, 4 daughters
National
Concert of Colors Celebrates Metro Detroit's Diverse Music Scene
In The D
Dine in the D: Chene Park
Win a $25 Gift Card to Andrews On The Corner in Detroit!
LOCAL NEWS
Los Angeles-based ramen spot opens in Detroit's Midtown
Look inside this classic 1920s home in Ann Arbor's Burns Park
TOP STORIES Monday, July 9, 2018
Shutterstock via CNN
Michigan gives $1.3 million to Macomb County to fight drug abuse