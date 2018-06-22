Top Local Stories
LIVE: Michigan State Board of Trustees to vote on Nassar settlement; vote to fire Engler fails
News
How much will rain will we see in Metro Detroit this weekend?
Weather
Metro Detroit Fireworks 2018: Where to see shows, events in your area
Michigan Events
Wayne County sells 'haunted' Eloise complex to developers for $1
News
8 Michigan beaches cited for high bacteria levels
News
Driver smashes into 'Howlers and Growlers' in Grosse Pointe Park, steals ATM
News
Trump scraps Obama policy on protecting US oceans, Great Lakes
News
Police chase starts in Westland, ends with violent crash in Livonia
News
Closure of Westbound I-696 from Dequindre to Telegraph cancelled this weekend
Traffic
Contests
Dine in the D: Culantro
Win a $25 Gift Card to Culantro in Ferndale!
