Top Local Stories
Northbound I-275 reopened at Ford Road in Canton Township after fatal crash
Traffic
Chef, television personality Anthony Bourdain dead at 61; death ruled suicide
Entertainment
CNN
How to get help for someone who might be suicidal
Health
34-year-old man seriously hurt in shooting on E. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit
News
Foul play suspected after body of 20-year-old man pulled from Osmun Lake in Pontiac
News
Anthony Bourdain: 'Detroit isn't just a national treasure. It IS America'
Entertainment
Metro Detroit weather: Rain, thunderstorms possible through weekend
Weather
Anthony Bourdain was working on Detroit documentary before his death
News
Westbound I-696 to be closed between Dequindre, Telegraph roads this weekend
Traffic
Contests
Dine in the D: Edo Ramen
Win a $25 Gift Card to Edo Ramen in Royal Oak!
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
Florida Home Depot employee bitten, scratched by customer's pet spider…
TOP STORIES Friday, June 8, 2018
34-year-old man seriously hurt in shooting on E. Jefferson Avenue in Detroit
US officials OK plan to rebuild Michigan's Isle Royale wolf population
Anthony Bourdain: 'Detroit isn't just a national treasure. It IS America'