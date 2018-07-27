Dine in the D: Win a Gift Card to Mike's on the Water

Top Local Stories
FULL LIST: Metro Detroit weekend road construction for July 27-30, 2018
10 best Mexican restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018
2 Southwestern Michigan communities told to stop using PFAS contaminated water
10 best independent pizza restaurants in Metro Detroit 2018
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cooler Friday with chance for scattered showers
The hidden danger in the Great Lakes
10 best brunch spots in Metro Detroit 2018
I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-75 in Detroit closing this weekend for bridge work
Eastbound I-696 to be closed this weekend between Telegraph (US-24) and I-75
12-year-old girl uses CPR to save baby brother who fell in septic tank,…
Michigan parents accused of locking 5 young children in 'dungeon'
Man charged in murder of retired University of Michigan professor due in court