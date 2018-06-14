Dine in the D: Mr. Paul's Chop House

Top Local Stories
Man accused of killing 14-year-old boy riding bicycle in Wixom arraigned
News
All lanes of westbound I-696 closed at Southfield Road due to rollover crash
Traffic
Veteran construction worker killed on I-75 in Detroit when suspected drunken driver crashes
Traffic
Michigan weather history: The great heatwave of 1894
Michigan Weather
Corktown lot sees massive value jump after Ford buys Michigan Central Station
News
Here's who will be rocking The Ark Stage during Ann Arbor Art Fair
Events
Oakland County restaurant worker killed when suspected drunken driver crashes car into pole
News
Shirtless Livonia man torches neighbor's SUV because 'it was way too loud,' police say
News
Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
New York attorney general sues Trump Foundation
Politics
Duggan endorses Dana Nessel for Michigan Attorney General
Pete Marovich/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Michigan on Friday, June 14
Michigan enacts toughest lead rules in US after Flint water crisis