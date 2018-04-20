Top Local Stories
Westbound I-696 closure will start Friday, April 27, for 'total rebuild' between I-94, I-75
Traffic
Did you feel the earthquake Thursday night in SE Michigan?
News
Peggy Genaw via WKMG-TV
1 injured in shooting at Florida high school, authorities say
National
LIVE COVERAGE: National School Walkout on April 20
Live
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start with sunshine and 60s possible later
Weather
Detroit Lions 2018 NFL regular season schedule released
Sports
Police search for driver after boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit
News
Michigan: More free water in Flint would ‘stigmatize' city
Flint Water Crisis
Let the Needle Drop This Saturday on Record Store Day
In The D
Contests
Dine in the D: River Bistro
Win a $20 Gift Certificate to River Bistro of Detroit!
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LIVE: Metro Detroit students protest gun violence with school walkouts
Michigan couple gives 14th son creative middle name
Today 5PM - See Olympic favorites Meryl & Charlie on ice in Detroit
Rotorhead/freeimages.com
7-year-old boy shows up to school high on cocaine, Ohio police say;…
TOP STORIES Friday, April 20, 2018