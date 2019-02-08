Top Local Stories
Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell dies at age 92
John Dingell
Metro Detroit under wind advisory: 40-50 mph wind gusts expected, possible power outages
Weather
Freezing rain spawns icy 'ghost apples' in Michigan
Michigan Weather
ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 8, 2019
News
DTE Energy power outages: 18,000 customers without power due to wind
Weather Center
King of Twitter: Here are some of John Dingell's most memorable tweets
John Dingell
Detroit Pistons executive Ed Stefanski on trades: We're still trying to make the playoffs
Sports
Rep. Debbie Dingell: My heart is broken. My true love is gone.
John Dingell
Getty Images
Dingell's funeral mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, burial at Arlington National Cemetery
John Dingell
Contests
Dine in the D: Win a $200 gift card to The London Chop House in Detroit
Enter to win a $200 Gift Card to The London Chop House in Detroit!
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
LIVE: Detroit legislators condemn police officer's 'racist action' shown…
17th annual Kerrytown BookFest returns to Ann Arbor on Sept. 15
pexels.com
Does your heart actually stop when you sneeze?
ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Feb. 8, 2019
Getty Images
Inside the life of former Rep. John Dingell: A timeline
Live In The D headlines
Sheila E. in the D tonight
Click here for your weekend plans in the D
Transform your home with new trends from Motor City Carpet and Flooring
Go shopping for Grammy Award red carpet outfit with local nominee