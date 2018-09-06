Top Local Stories
Report: Detroit Tigers TV announcers Mario Impemba, Rod Allen involved in physical altercation
Sports
New podcast detailing the life of 'White Boy Rick' now available
White Boy Rick
Prolific Michigan businessman, Amway co-founder Rich DeVos dies at 92
News
Former Michigan State Sen. Bert Johnson sentenced to 90 days in jail
News
Ann Arbor's Frita Batidos to bring Cuban-style burgers to Detroit in 2019
Eats
WCPO via CNN
3 killed, suspect dead in Cincinnati shooting, police chief says
National
Ford recalls 2 million F-150 trucks for potential fire risk
Recalls
Michigan school becomes first in state to install gunshot detectors
News
Is Red Wings top pick Filip Zadina as good as we think he is?
Sports
Contests
Dine in the D: Win a Gift Card to Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit
Win a $25 Gift Card to Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit in Southfield
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
Universal Pictures
Burt Reynolds, actor and director, dies at age 82
Detroit man charged with carjacking brothers at gunpoint in Dearborn
Detroit woman sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend
Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
43-year-old shot multiple times during argument on Detroit's west side
Former Michigan State Sen. Bert Johnson sentenced to 90 days in jail