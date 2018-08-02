Top Local Stories
Detroit police officer suspended after video shows him repeatedly punching naked woman at hospital
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick ordered to pay additional $500K in luxury benefits scheme
Debate preview: 6 candidates competing for Conyers' former congressional seat
10 best pizza chains in Metro Detroit 2018
Michigan AMBER Alert canceled after 1-year-old child found; police still seeking babysitter
25 best public high schools in Michigan, according to Niche
Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.4M Ram trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly
10 best bars for live music in Metro Detroit 2018
Red panda who moved from Detroit Zoo to Omaha in 2017 dies of heart failure
Dine in the D: Win a gift card to Bobcat Bonnie's
Identity thief headed to prison after ripping off Metro Detroit seniors…
Undefeated Detroit Dodgers basketball team headed to North Carolina for…
Road worker struck by car in St. Clair County construction zone dies
These haunting photos from California's deadly Carr Fire will make you…
Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies