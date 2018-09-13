Top Local Stories
Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start to weekend, Hurricane Florence could bring rain next week
Weather
WATCH: A closer look at Hurricane Florence -- Sept. 13, 2018
Weather Center
Police investigating after woman's skeletal remains found in Detroit
News
DTE Gas costumers to see slight increase in bill after $9M rate hike approved
Consumer
Vigil held for student stabbed to death inside Fitzgerald High School in Warren
News
General Motors recalls more than 1 million pickups, SUVs for power steering issue
Recalls
NASA SPoRT via CNN
Hurricane Florence starts its slow, prolonged assault on the Carolinas
National
Census: Detroit income rises, poverty rate doesn't improve much
News
Man to spend at least 15 years in prison for 3-year-old's shooting outside Detroit gas station
News
Contests
Dine in the D: Win a Gift Card to Gogi
Win a $35 Gift Card to Gogi in Royal Oak
LOCAL NEWS
