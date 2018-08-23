Top Local Stories
LIVE: Funeral services held for Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in Westland hit-and-run
Ohio State investigation details Urban Meyer texts and missteps, troubled tenure of Zach Smith
Reserve Wayne County officer gets 30 months for killing motorcyclist in drunken driving crash
Van Buren teacher under investigation for operating, performing for X-rated porn site with husband
Dog training blog week 4: Trying to learn 'most important behavior to teach a dog'
Former MSU gymnastics coach charged with lying to investigators about knowledge of Nassar's abuse
Sessions fires back at Trump about taking control of Justice Department
West Nile Virus in Michigan: 8 human cases confirmed in 2018; 1 death reported
Mother sentenced for death of 3-year-old daughter in Wayne
Dine in the D: Win a Gift Card to Hermann's Olde Town Grille
Win a $30 Gift Card to Hermann's Olde Town Grille in Plymouth!
