Top Local Stories
Michigan road construction work stoppage to continue as negotiations break down
News
Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity return with severe storm threat
Weather
Joe Fauria on Detroit Lions culture: Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson left knowing they'd never win
Sports
23-year-old Huron Township woman missing after being dropped off in Detroit
Missing In Michigan
Officials: Multiple killed, suspect in critical condition after shooting in Maryland
National
Harper Woods man accused of masturbating in window while gaining attention of 15-year-old neighbor
News
Convicted murderer Matthew Makowski could walk free
Crime
Michigan football can't afford to slip up in first three Big Ten games -- starting with Nebraska
Hail
Progress in negotiations could signal end to Michigan construction work stoppage
News
Contests
Dine in the D: Win a Gift Card to Metzger's
Enter to Win a $25 Gift Card to Metzger's in Ann Arbor!
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
Michigan road construction work stoppage to continue as negotiations break down
23-year-old Huron Township woman missing after being dropped off in Detroit
Harper Woods man accused of masturbating in window while gaining…
Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Kohl's
Kohl's to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach
Long Island man, 45, arrested for threatening to shoot 11-year-old boy…