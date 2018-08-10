Top Local Stories
3-year-old boy killed in Detroit crash: Video shows minivan speeding wrong way on 7 Mile Road
News
Predicting replacements for Michigan football's 5 open starting spots
Hail
Michigan DNR, Detroit Grand Prix reach agreement to keep race at Belle Isle
News
Sydney Bogg's: Historic Detroit candy tradition finds new life
Uniquely Detroit
Father charged in infant's starving death defends himself: 'God knows how much I loved that child'
Michigan
Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Aug. 10-13
Traffic
13 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels
News
Nathaniel Abraham expected in court Friday for new charges
News
Voting problems anger people, officials during Michigan primary election
Michigan Elections
Contests
Dine in the D: Win a Gift Card To Palate
Win a $25 Gift Card to Palate in Milford!
LOCAL NEWS
