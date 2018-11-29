Dine in the D: Win a Gift Card to Norma G's

Top Local Stories
Metro Detroit weather: Timing out the weekend rainmaker
Weather
Man hospitalized after buying sick puppy from pet store at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, lawsuit says
News
2 charged after 11-year-old boy shot outside Pontiac party store
News
Victims give graphic, horrific impact statements during ex-Monroe County judge sentencing
News
What's with the steam? Your questions about Detroit's steamy sewers answered
News
Man pleads guilty to deadly hit-and-run of 14-year-old bicyclist in Wixom
News
George Perles resigns from Michigan State University Board of Trustees
News
Who is new Michigan basketball star Ignas Brazdeikis?
Hail
New plan would end Michigan's bottle deposit law
News
LOCAL NEWS
Detroit Dog Rescue, Detroit Animal Control rescue razorback pig from…
Oakland County Sheriff's Office offers reward for help finding missing man
Republican-led Michigan Senate OKs extension of abortion telemedicine ban
Detroit auto show 2019: Key dates, ticket info for NAIAS