Top Local Stories
Metro Detroit weather: High Wind Warning in effect -- gusts of up to 60 mph possible
Weather
Man charged with sexually assaulting Warren woman who woke up to home invader in ski mask
News
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on I-75 in Detroit
Traffic
DTE Energy prepares for possible power outages with high winds in Metro Detroit on Friday
News
Woman dies after being struck by car while riding motorized scooter in Novi parking lot
News
Flooding washes away part of road in Northern Michigan
Weather Center
Wayne County man can't remember name after winning $300,000 lottery jackpot
Lottery
Driver killed when SUV traveling more than 100 mph slams into another vehicle on Detroit's west side
News
Metro Detroit weekend construction road closures planned for May 4-7, 2018
Traffic
Contests
Dine in the D:Iron Horse
Win a $25 Gift Card to Iron Horse in Royal Oak!
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
Flooding washes away part of road in Northern Michigan
Wayne County man can't remember name after winning $300,000 lottery jackpot
Woman dies after being struck by car while riding motorized scooter in…
Spices that are good on your food, and good for your health - Today at 5PM
Michigan State Police urges residents to prepare for possible power…