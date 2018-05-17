Top Local Stories
Detroiters paying $7,500 more for auto insurance than Grosse Pointe Park neighbors on same corner
St. Clair Shores Police hunt for serial 7-Eleven robber
Follow Local 4's 'Knight Cam' on his journey to England for the Royal Wedding
Bloomfield Hills High School students hack system to change grades, refund lunch purchases
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Thursday evening, then cooling off
Michigan mother deported to Albania after 18 years in US
Man shoots delivery driver for blocking his parking spot at Walgreens in Ann Arbor, police say
Case of hepatitis A confirmed in worker at Woodhaven pizza restaurant
Woman found naked, bleeding on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit dies at hospital, police say
Faster Horses and Blake Shelton Meet and Greet Contest
Enter to Win (2) Passes to Faster Horses With A Camping Pass, and a Meet and Greet With Blake Shelton
Watch The Voice Finale on Tuesday and Stay With Us For the 11pm News Where the Winner Will be Announced
5 reasons why rock band Greta Van Fleet should be on your radar