Death investigation underway at mobile home park in Novi
News
Metro Detroit weather: Feels-like temps between -15° and -30°
Weather
Metro Detroit warming centers open -- view here
Weather
Squatters shot at home on Detroit's east side
News
City of Detroit seeking volunteers to help look for homeless during extreme weather conditions
News
Michigan Attorney General considers investigation into how MSU handled Larry Nassar situation
News
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Brutal cold follows after 'bomb cyclone' hammers Northeast
Weather
Flood warning issued along St. Clair River due to ice jam
Weather
Michigan Lottery: Winning ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Bloomfield Hills
Lottery
Five winners will each receive a $25 gift card to Chive Kitchen
Posted: 8:50 AM, January 05, 2018
Updated: 8:52 AM, January 05, 2018
Five winners will each receive a $25 gift card to Chive Kitchen. The total prize given away is valued at $125.
