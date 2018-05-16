Top Local Stories
Michigan State University to pay Larry Nassar sex abuse victims $500 million in settlements
Follow Local 4's 'Knightcam' on his journey to England for the Royal Wedding
12-year-old Michigan girl accused of making 'kill list' with classmates' names on it
Detroit demolition contractor suspended after mistakenly knocking down wrong house
Ann Arbor Farmers Market to host Flower Day on May 27
Meteotsunamis on the Great Lakes? Here's what they are and how they form
Man allegedly used computers at Walmart in Mount Pleasant to access child pornography
Southwest offers summer flights from Detroit to Atlanta, Nashville, Denver for under $100
You will no longer be ticketed for blocking your license plate with removable items in Michigan
Ann Arbor District Library to host royal wedding viewing party Saturday
Trump lists Cohen reimbursement of up to $250K in financial disclosure report
Rachael Denhollander, first to publicly accuse Nassar, releases…