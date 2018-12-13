Free Friday! Joe's Produce Gourmet Market Giveaway

Top Local Stories
69-year-old man charged with murder of woman, security guard at Detroit senior center
News
Southbound Mound Road shut down near 12 Mile Road due to crash
Traffic
Dozens of bomb threats, including several in Metro Detroit, reported across US
National
Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 13, 2018
Local 4 News at 5
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain on the way
Weather
ESPN report details health, food violations at Detroit sports venues: Here's what they found
Health
Oakland County man charged in deaths of petting zoo animals
News
Former students bring decades of accusations against University of Michigan music professor
All About Ann Arbor
Bedrock breaks ground on Monroe Blocks project in Downtown Detroit; See new renderings
News
