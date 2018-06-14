Top Local Stories
Ann Arbor police: Retired University of Michigan professor Robert Sharp found dead in home
All About Ann Arbor
Oakland County restaurant worker killed when suspected drunken driver crashes car into pole
News
Shirtless Livonia man torches neighbor's SUV because 'it was way too loud,' police say
News
Spanish soccer player cites Michigan basketball as inspiration ahead of World Cup
Hail
Michigan weather history: The great heatwave of 1894
Michigan Weather
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills construction worker on I-75 in Detroit
Traffic
Daughter of Grosse Pointe Farms woman found dead 8 years ago maintains mother was murdered
News
Authorities recover body of man who disappeared after kayak flips in Waterford Township lake
News
Metro Detroit weather: Warm and dry stretch
Weather
Contests
Henry Ford Museum Contest
Enter to win a (4) pack of tickets to the Henry Ford Museum/Greenfield Village
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
CNN video
New York attorney general sues Trump Foundation
Man wanted for stealing glasses from 64-year-old man on Detroit's west side
Shirtless Livonia man torches neighbor's SUV because 'it was way too…
TOP STORIES Thursday, June 14, 2018
Oakland County restaurant worker killed when suspected drunken driver…