Top Local Stories
Congressional candidate accused of assaulting wife in Madison Heights
News
2-car collision traps woman inside her vehicle in Warren
News
Police: Bloomfield Twp. cashier uses man's debit card after customer turns in lost wallet
News
VIDEO: President Trump welcomes Kanye West to the Oval Office
News
Doorbell camera shows stranger with gun on Detroit's west side
News
Bigger Social Security checks in store for 2019
Money
I-696 construction update: MDOT plans project completion by winter, weather permitting
Traffic
Metro Detroit weather: Back to reality with cooler temps
Weather
Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash to be sentenced
News
Contests
It's a Local 4 Free Friday! Bat Out of Hell
Posted: 2:02 PM, October 11, 2018
Updated: 2:02 PM, October 11, 2018
Enter to Win Four (4) Tickets to Bat Out of Hell The Musical the Critically-Acclaimed Musical
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
Detroit man accused of seriously injuring woman during child custody…
Police: Bloomfield Twp. cashier uses man's debit card after customer…
Congressional candidate accused of assaulting wife in Madison Heights
VIDEO: President Trump welcomes Kanye West to the Oval Office
$2,000 reward offered for information on missing 15-year-old Detroit girl