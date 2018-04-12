Top Local Stories
VIDEO: Dashcam captures high speed police chase, crash that killed 1, injured 4 in Port Huron
News
Authorities say police badges found inside White Lake Twp. home; 42-year-old man in custody
News
Former Detroit EMT gets jail time for refusal to respond in 2015 infant death case
News
Pontiac Trail reopens in West Bloomfield after fatal crash
News
Report: Morouns ask Trump to intervene in new Detroit-Canada bridge plans
News
MDOT: I-696 construction begins Monday, April 16, but no freeway closure yet
Traffic
Teacher pleads no contest to manslaughter in teen's 2013 drowning at Eastpointe High School
News
Michigan State Police crack down on speeding, distracted driving on I-96
Traffic
Macomb County woman wins $189K Club Keno prize, buys drinks for everyone at bar
Lottery
Contests
It's A Local 4 Free Friday: Bubble Guppies
Enter to Win a Family Four (4) Pack of Tickets to Bubble Guppies Live at the Fox Theatre
