It's a Local 4 Free Friday: Cedar Point

Knife-wielding man in flower dress arrested after break-in, sexual assault of grandmother in Warren
Young man breaks into Dearborn home, creeps around barefoot while residents sleep, sit on porch
Michigan Legislature sends Medicaid work requirement bill to Gov. Snyder's desk
Wayne County Commission approves Gilbert's $533 million jail complex deal
Michigan Senate bill lets seniors pay lower auto insurance premiums
'White Boy Rick' trailer: Where is Tiger Stadium in '1984' Detroit?
Dine-in Alamo Drafthouse movie theater coming to Detroit's Midtown in 2020
Man steals $800 from wallet left on bench at Chesterfield Township Meijer, police say
Michigan man was tired of arguing with his wife over kitty litter. So he set her on fire.
New York man with gun, marijuana in car flees Detroit police, crashes…
Michigan Senate bill lets seniors pay lower auto insurance premiums
Peacocks, parrots among 71 animals rescued from Michigan home
Ann Arbor Summer Festival to debut environmental programming this year
Woman steals $500 in wine from Bloomfield Township Kroger, police say