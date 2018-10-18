Top Local Stories
Macomb County Jail doctor accused of sexual relationships with multiple inmates
News
Officials say more human remains could be found inside former Cantrell Funeral Home
News
In Michigan, you can eat the world's largest burger, weighing 1,800 pounds, for $9,000
Michigan Eats
Just in time for Michigan-Michigan State week, Detroit Zoo welcomes new wolverines
News
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures below normal through next weekend
Weather
Detroit man accused of leaving 75-year-old severely beaten with stab wounds at Dearborn business
News
More than 1 million Mega Millions tickets purchased for Friday's $970 million jackpot
Lottery
Red Wings fans, Joe Louis Arena seats now on sale for $50
Sports
Barron County Sheriff via CNN
Sheriff asks for volunteers in search for missing teen
National
Contests
It's a Local 4 Free Friday! Champions of Magic
Enter to Win a Family Four (4) Pack of Tickets to Champions of Magic
From September 28th to October 3rd
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
15-year-old Central High School student charged with sexual assault
Wayne State student robbed after being forced into car, driven to 3…
Detroit officials announce pay raise, other benefits in new contract…
Officials say more human remains could be found inside former Cantrell…
Death of a football giant: Final days for Farmington Hills Harrison's…