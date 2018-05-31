Top Local Stories
DTE Energy CEO says solution to power outages in Southeast Michigan is tree trimming, removal
News
John Boehner in Michigan: 'There is no Republican Party. There's a Trump party'
Michigan Politics
3 pharmacists, 2 'recruiters,' doctor charged in $9.6M prescription drug scheme in Metro Detroit
News
Garden City neighborhood on alert after home invasion, shooting
News
Michigan GOP leaders fight over adopting pot legalization initiative
Michigan Politics
Metro Detroit weather: Relief from hot conditions on the way
Weather
DTE Energy reports 18,000 without power in SE Michigan after storms
News
Oxford Township man gets 8-40 years in prison on child pornography charges
News
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Armed man posing as customer steals cash from Detroit Burger King drive-thru
News
Contests
It's a Local 4 Free Friday: Chene Park Patti LaBelle
Enter to Win (4) Tickets to See Patti LaBelle & Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds at Chene Park on July 14th
Prize Valued at $264
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
2 arrested after 28-year-old Harper Woods man found with multiple gunshot wounds
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Sears to close 4 Michigan stores September
Michigan AT&T workers among thousands participating in strike across 5 states
Taylor great-grandparents arraigned in overdose death of 10-month-old…
Photo from Pexels
Detroit man accused of hiding father's death for 17 years to get $250K…