Local 4 News at Noon -- June 28, 2018
Local 4 News at Noon
Wayne County fighter accused in bogus urine test scheme with Livonia doctor facing drug charges
News
Semi driver escapes fiery wreckage after truck leaves I-275, crashes onto Schoolcraft Road
Traffic
Sex offender in Oakland County arrested after messaging child porn to undercover FBI agent
News
Westland man says officials have wrongfully held his vehicle for 3 years after Lincoln Park seizure
News
Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates square off in debate: 5 things to watch
Michigan Elections
Michigan Republican gubernatorial debate: Meet the candidates
Michigan Elections
Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start with highs in the 80s
Weather
Detroit man to be sentenced for 8-month-old son's child abuse death
News
Contests
It's a Local 4 Free Friday! The Roots and Common at Chene Park
Enter to Win Four (4) Tickets to See The Roots & Common at Chene Park on Friday, July 27 at 8pm
Prize Valued ar $264
LOCAL NEWS
Tonight: First 200 guests receive free admission to Cranbrook Institute…
Tequila shot cheers! Why Mexico fans partied at Korean Embassy after…
5 men involved in robbery at Detroit marijuana shop on Gratiot Avenue
Woman punched in face twice, forced to open safe during robbery in…
Motor City Brass Band trailer stolen in Southfield; $45,000 worth of…