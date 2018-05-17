Top Local Stories
New surveillance footage reveals suspect in string of Metro Detroit 7-Eleven robberies
News
Michigan mother deported to Albania after 18 years in US
News
Follow Local 4's 'Knight Cam' on his journey to England for the Royal Wedding
Royals
Case of hepatitis A confirmed in worker at Woodhaven pizza restaurant
Health
Stretch of Randolph Street in Downtown Detroit to be renamed Michael Jackson Avenue
News
Westbound I-696 between Dequindre, Telegraph roads will be closed this weekend
Traffic
Woman found naked, bleeding on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit dies at hospital, police say
News
5 candidates for Detroit Tigers MVP through first quarter of 2018 season
Sports
Today 6PM - Macomb County's top cop answers questions under oath
Defenders
Contests
It's a Local 4 Free Friday: Dave Mathews Band
Enter to Win (2) Tickets to See Dave Mathews Band at DTE Energy Music Theatre June 6 at 8p.m.
Saline still under boil water advisory after large water main break
West Bloomfield man pleads guilty in $8 million health care fraud scheme
Woman found naked, bleeding on Fenkell Avenue in Detroit dies at…
Detroit police seek dog thief
Ann Arbor Public Schools rank high in 2018 U.S. News and World Report