Top Local Stories
Wayne County sells 'haunted' Eloise complex to developers for $1
News
Rain, storm chances return as Metro Detroit weekend forecast comes into focus
Weather
Police bust scheme to tail 'high rollers' from Detroit casinos, crash into them on freeway for money
News
Person with contagious case of measles might have exposed others at DTW or in Ann Arbor
Health
26-year-old man fatally shot inside gas station on Detroit's west side
News
Here's why Wayne County sold the old Eloise complex for just a dollar
News
Proposed Michigan social studies standards omits Roe v. Wade, climate change, gay rights
Education
Interim Michigan State President John Engler apologizes for comments about Larry Nassar victim
News
Michigan woman who tied up son, set car on fire to spend at least 2.5 years in prison
News
Contests
It's a Local 4 Free Friday! Harry Styles
Enter to Win (2) Tickets to Harry Styles at Little Ceasers Areana June 26th
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
See this stunning west Ann Arbor home renovation
Here's why Wayne County sold the old Eloise complex for just a dollar
Former Clinton Township trustee found guilty on all counts in Macomb…
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain to impact weekend plans after…
Where to watch fireworks in Oakland County this year