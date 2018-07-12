It's a Local 4 Free Friday! Lost '80's Live at Chene Park

Top Local Stories
Crash discovered in Northern Michigan believed to be plane missing since 1997
Workers at Livonia COPE facility charged in abuse of mental health patients
How Detroit's preservation movement started in the West Canfield Historic District
Detroit freeway shooting: Man shot in leg on westbound I-94; road rage suspected
Michigan man dies after being pulled from ocean off Florida coast
WATCH LIVE: Rare corpse flower blooming at Michigan's Meijer Gardens
Michigan DNR: Conditions so dry 'lawn mower or exhaust pipe' can spark lawn fire
Driver in crash that killed 2 women in Southfield to face charges
Metro Detroit weather: Mild Thursday start with temps in the 80s
1997 plane crash wreckage found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
LIVE STREAM: FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifies before…
Homeless Florida man with no arms accused of stabbing tourist with scissors