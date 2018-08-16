It's a Local 4 Free Friday! Michigan Renaissance Festival!

Top Local Stories
Aretha Franklin, 'The Queen of Soul,' dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin
Southbound I-75 at I-94 in Detroit closed due to serious crash, fire
Traffic
What did Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' mean to Metro Detroiters?
Aretha Franklin
Rochester Hills man faces prison, deportation after sexual abuse of sleeping woman on airplane
News
Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Friday
Weather
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Bob Seger, Paul McCartney, Jeff Daniels, Bette Midler, others honor Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin
WATCH TONIGHT: Honoring Aretha Franklin, 'The Queen of Soul'
Aretha Franklin
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin
Entertainment
Royal Oak police officer cleared in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man who stabbed mother
News
