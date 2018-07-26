Top Local Stories
Metro Detroit weather: Marginal risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon
Weather
7 best donut shops in Metro Detroit 2018
Vote 4 The Best
5-foot python discovered outside car dealership in Ferndale
News
Off-duty Detroit police officer, woman killed in crash on Woodward near State Fair
Traffic
10 best burger spots in Metro Detroit 2018
Vote 4 The Best
$102M in residential developments announced for Detroit's historic Brush Park
News
MSP: Crash that hurt construction workers on I-75 in Taylor caused by driver following too closely
News
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
Rod Meloni blog: Remembering Sergio Marchionne
Automotive
7 best spots for fries in Metro Detroit 2018
Vote 4 The Best
Contests
It's a Local 4 Free Friday! Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series at MIS
Enter to Win two (2) Tickets to the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series on Sunday, August 12, 2018
Prize Valued at $119 each
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
TOP STORIES Thursday, July 26, 2018
25-year-old man arrested during 4 a.m. break-in at Monroe home
$102M in residential developments announced for Detroit's historic Brush Park
David McNew/Getty Images
Recreational marijuana: How Michigan's potential legalization compares…
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Bernie Sanders endorses Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan governor's race