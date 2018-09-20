Top Local Stories
Michigan road construction work stoppage to continue as negotiations break down
News
2 arraigned in connection with carjacking of 88-year-old Livonia woman
News
Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity return with severe storm threat
Weather
Joe Fauria on Detroit Lions culture: Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson left knowing they'd never win
Sports
23-year-old Huron Township woman found after being dropped off in Detroit, family says
Missing In Michigan
Maryland Rite Aid distribution center shooting kills 4, including suspect
National
Harper Woods man accused of masturbating in window while gaining attention of 15-year-old neighbor
News
Convicted murderer Matthew Makowski could walk free
Crime
Michigan football can't afford to slip up in first three Big Ten games -- starting with Nebraska
Hail
Contests
It's a Local 4 Free Friday! Something Rotten
Enter to Win Two (2) Tickets to Something Rotten at the Fisher Theatre
September 25 - October 7
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
LOCAL NEWS
Even if Michigan recreational pot proposal passes, employers can…
Officials: Man attempts to abduct child in Grosse Pointe Woods
Woman in critical condition after being hit by train in South Lyon
Eastbound I-94 closed at 12 Mile Road due to crash
2 arraigned in connection with carjacking of 88-year-old Livonia woman