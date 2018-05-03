Top Local Stories
Parking deck collapse in Downtown Detroit: 8 vehicles fall, no injuries
News
Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain, thunderstorms -- severe weather chance later today
Weather
LIVE RADAR: Rain now and severe weather possible later today in Southeast Michigan
Weather
Groesbeck Highway road rage shooting: 1 person shot in shoulder
News
Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hidden camera found inside women's bathroom at Clinton Township CrossFit gym
News
VIDEO: Aftermath of partial parking deck collapse in Downtown Detroit
News
PHOTOS: Part of parking deck collapses in Detroit
News
Man in white van caught taking pictures of children at park near elementary school in Walled Lake
News
Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce pulls Kanye West songs off air after slavery comments
Entertainment
Contests
It's a local 4 Free Friday: The Summer King
Enter to Win (4) Tickets to The Summer King at Michigan Opera Theatre
For More Information about The Summer King
Click Here
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
Shelby Township man accused of Lakeside Mall shooting threat will stand trial
Human trafficking: A suburban mom and college professor team up to fight…
Photo by Helena Lopes from Pexels
Detroit makes list of top 50 cities for nightlife internationally
Former Wayne County employee arraigned in embezzlement, larceny scheme
Man in white van caught taking pictures of children at park near…