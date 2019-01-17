It's A Local 4 Free Friday! Enter to win a family 4 pack of tickets to TigerFest

TigerFest
Saturday, January 26 at Comerica Park
Presented by Visit Central Florida
Over 40 players, coaches and alumni are scheduled to appear including the Skipper Ron Gardenhire, Matthew Boyd, Miguel Cabrera, Niko Goodrum, Jeimer Candelario, Daniel Norris, Christian Stewart, Jordan Zimmermann and more
Adults are $30 and all kids are half-off ($15)
Interactive inflatables
Kids Zone
Carriage Rides
Photo Booths
All fans receive a Tigers Tote Bag courtesy of Visit Central Florida
For tickets and more information, visit tigers.com/tigerfest
