It's A Local 4 Free Friday! Enter to win a family 4 pack of tickets to TigerFest

TigerFest

Saturday, January 26 at Comerica Park

Presented by Visit Central Florida

Over 40 players, coaches and alumni are scheduled to appear including the Skipper Ron Gardenhire, Matthew Boyd, Miguel Cabrera, Niko Goodrum, Jeimer Candelario, Daniel Norris, Christian Stewart, Jordan Zimmermann and more

Adults are $30 and all kids are half-off ($15)

Interactive inflatables

Kids Zone

Carriage Rides

Photo Booths

All fans receive a Tigers Tote Bag courtesy of Visit Central Florida

For tickets and more information, visit tigers.com/tigerfest

