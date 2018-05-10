It's a Local 4 Free Friday: United Shores

Top Local Stories
VIDEO: Dashcam shows wild chase through Dearborn that ended at Beaumont Hospital
News
Survey: 61 percent support legalizing pot in Michigan; 53 percent favor anti-gerrymandering measure
Elections
West Bloomfield district warns about student plan to bring avocados to school
News
VIDEO: Bird's-eye view of westbound I-696 construction progress on May 10, 2018
Traffic
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia on sexual assault report: 'I did nothing wrong'
Sports
These 4 moments are why Detroit Tigers don't have winning record
Sports
The top 5 playgrounds in Ann Arbor
All About Ann Arbor
Michigan Lottery: Couple pulls all-nighter after winning $1M on scratch off game
Lottery
Neighbors upset by Michigan man's 'doomsday' yard signs: 'Heed the warning. Or perish'
News
