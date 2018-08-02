It's a local 4 Free Friday! Victory Lane Oil Change

Top Local Stories
Detroit police officer suspended after video shows him repeatedly punching naked woman at hospital
News
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick ordered to pay additional $500K in luxury benefits scheme
News
Debate preview: 6 candidates competing for Conyers' former congressional seat
Michigan Elections
10 best pizza chains in Metro Detroit 2018
Vote 4 The Best
Michigan AMBER Alert canceled after 1-year-old child found; police still seeking babysitter
Missing In Michigan
25 best public high schools in Michigan, according to Niche
All About Michigan
Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.4M Ram trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly
Recalls
10 best bars for live music in Metro Detroit 2018
Vote 4 The Best
Red panda who moved from Detroit Zoo to Omaha in 2017 dies of heart failure
News
Undefeated Detroit Dodgers basketball team headed to North Carolina for…
Road worker struck by car in St. Clair County construction zone dies
These haunting photos from California's deadly Carr Fire will make you…
Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies
Man steals vehicle, credit cards, breaks into cars, pulls knife on good…